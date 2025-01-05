Win Streak Ends in Michigan

January 5, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Port Huron, MI - The Binghamton Black Bears fell on the road Saturday night to the Port Huron Prowlers in a high-scoring affair, 8-6. There was five ties and three lead changes in a wild ending to the trip in Michigan.

The Prowlers were able to get on the board first with a power play goal just 1:41 into the game. CJ Stubbs then answered the call, tying the game at 1-1. That marked the first time this season Stubbs has scored in back to back games. But in the dying the seconds of the period, the Prowlers were able to squeak one by the netminder to reclaim a one-goal lead going into the locker room break.

Scoring by both teams really elevated in the second, as the teams combined for seven goals. Khaden Henry managed to tie the game at 2-2. Chris Mott for the second-straight night scored, and gave Binghamton this first lead of the night. Then, Tyson Kirkby was to continue his goal-scoring streak, giving the visitors an insurance goal as they led 4-2. Port Huron however, was able to evaporate that lead scoring twice within a minute. Back to and even game... Binghamton managed to take the lead again thanks to Austin Thompson but once again, Port Huron was able to equalize. The score was 5-5 after two periods.

Thompson started off the third period with his second goal of the night, but that would be the last Black Bear goal of the evening. The Prowlers tied the game again two minutes later, and did not look back from there. Port Huron managed to score the final three goals in the game. Port Huron wins 8-6 in a wild, high-scoring battle on Saturday night.

