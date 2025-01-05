Sea over Land in the Battle of the Wolves, 6-1

January 5, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







The Sea Wolves met up with a non-divisional opponent on Friday night for the second time all season as the Watertown Wolves came to town. Both sides looked to right the ship after recent struggles.

The first period was reminiscent of the Sea Wolves game on New Years eve with five penalties. As Mississippi received a five on three opportunity and found a way to cash in as Curtis Hansen took a pass from Andrew Stacey and buried it to give the Sea Wolves a 1-0 lead. Eight seconds later Mississippi continued to push the pressure on the power play as newcomer Ricards Jelenskis ripped a Hansen pass by Borodkin for a 2-0 Mississippi advantage.

The period of the long change has been detrimental this season for the Sea Wolves, but not on this night as just four minutes in Blake Keller fired his 7th of the season off another Hanson set up to give the Sea Wolves the 3-0 advantage. 10:05 later Mississippi's leading scorer did something the Sea Wolves have been unable to do all season as Sam Turner rushed in on a 2 on 1 short handed opportunity Dalton Anderson collected the rebound and put it behind Borodkin to go up 4-0, but wasn't done as 1:45 later on the power play Anderson found the back of the net again to give the Sea Wolves the 5-0 edge.

13:48 into the third period directly after a power play Brendan Hussey found the back of the net one more time for the Sea Wolves to go up 6-0. 1:14 later Trevor Lord scored the only goal for the Watertown Wolves ending Sam Best's shutout attempt making it 6-1.

Best stopped 30 of 31 for his first win of the season.

The Sea Wolves return to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum tomorrow night at 6:05pm for Star Wars night! Get your tickets online at Ticketmaster.com, the ticketmaster app or by stopping by the Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.