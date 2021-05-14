The Chicago Dogs "Spread The Mustard" and Extend Free Mustard Costume Giveaway May 28 & 29

WHO: The Chicago Dogs, the American Association baseball team named after Chicago's favorite and oldest culinary tradition...

WHAT: ...heard the plea, "More mustard please," and will celebrate the overwhelming success of selling out their May 28 home opener by extending their giveaway of free mustard costumes for fans through their second home game on Saturday, May 29. In honor of one of Chicago's favorite condiments, complimentary commemorative mustard costumes and full-size bottles of Vienna Yellow Mustard will be distributed to all attendees of the May 28 and May 29 home games at Impact Field in Rosemont.

WHEN: Free mustard costumes to be distributed Friday, May 28 AND Saturday, May 29. Both games begin at 7:05 p.m.

WHERE: Impact Field, 9850 Balmoral Avenue, Rosemont

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

The Chicago Dogs will play 53 home games at Impact Field in Rosemont this summer.

Single-game tickets are available starting at $9. For tickets and more information visit www.thechicagodogs.com or call 847-636-5450.

The Chicago Dogs are members of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball. Named after Chicago's favorite and oldest culinary tradition, the Chicago Dogs' logo features the colors and stars of the iconic Chicago flag. Home games are played at the state-of-the-art Impact Field located at 9850 Balmoral Avenue in Rosemont, Ill. The team is managed by former Boston Red Sox Manager, Butch Hobson, who brings more than 30 years of experience to Rosemont. Chicago Dogs games welcome fans of all ages for a one-of-a-kind experience where every day is fan appreciation day.

