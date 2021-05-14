Kacy Clemens, Son of Roger Clemens, Signs with Cougars

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars have announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Kacy Clemens today. Clemens is the son of former Major Leaguer and seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens.

Clemens last pitched in 2020 for Team Texas, an independent professional baseball league, under his father and his brother, Koby. As a professional baseball player, Clemens has played the majority of his innings as a first baseman. However, Clemens will join the Cougars bullpen this season.

"Kacy will return to being a pitcher as he did back in college at the University of Texas," said Cougars manager George Tsamis. "He is really excited about this opportunity and we are looking forward to having him be a part of our pitching staff."

The Houston, Texas native had a standout career with the Longhorns, averaging .267 in his four years, while tallying 18 home runs and 101 RBI. Clemens was drafted out of high school by the Houston Astros in the 35th round of the 2013 MLB Draft, but honored his commitment to Texas. He was later drafted again by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 8th round of the 2017 MLB Draft and opted to sign with them.

2021 Kane County Cougars Signings

INF Josh Allen

OF Jeffrey Baez

INF Brandon Chinea

RHP Kacy Clemens

RHP Jake Cosart

INF Galli Cribbs Jr.

RHP Tom Curtin

RHP Jack Fox

RHP Scott Harkin

LHP Kyle Huckaby

OF Mark Karaviotis

C B.J. Lopez

OF Anthony Ray

INF Mitch Reeves

OF Anfernee Seymour

LHP Josh Tols

RHP Tyler Viza

RHP Jamal Wade

RHP Vance Worley

C Cody Young

INF Nick Zammarelli

