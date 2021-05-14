"Across the Association" Studio Show Set to Debut Opening Day

MOORHEAD, MN - The American Association of Professional Baseball will debut a new weekly studio show titled "Across the Association" on Tuesday, May 18, which is Opening Day for the 2021 season. With the addition of "Across the Association" the league will now have eight separate segments of produced content for fans to follow during the season.

"Across the Association" will give fans a deeper look at all aspects of American Association baseball, specifically telling the story of our clubs' experiences and the communities in which we operate. The show will be hosted and produced by Alex Bastyovanszky, owner of Rimrock Media Solutions.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of this new innovative content with the American Association and fans can look forward to in-depth stories and coverage of their favorite teams and players, plus a roundup of all the greatest plays from the previous week," said Bastyovanszky. "In combination with the new league highlight show and game streaming on www.AABaseball.tv, the league is providing more content to fans than any other league."

The American Association will release episodes of "Across the Association" every Monday afternoon through the course of the season, for 18 total episodes. Fans will be able to watch the episodes for free on www.AABaseball.tv, as well on the league's and member clubs' social media platforms. After a Week 1 league preview episode, the weekly segments will include:

The 180 - an interview with a team broadcaster/representative

Alumni Spotlight - an interview a former player now in MLB or MiLB

Player & Pitcher of the Week announcement

Team/City centric feature story

Fan Questions of the Week - fans can submit questions via video for chance to win prizes

Plays of the Week - highlights from the week that was

"As we continue our mission to bring American Association baseball to as many fans as possible, the studio show concept was a missing piece," said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "With 'Across the Association' we will be able to slow down and dig into what really makes our teams, our stadiums, and our people the cultural platforms of our communities. We have a great story to tell, and this show will allow us to do that."

The 2021 American Association season kicks off on Tuesday, May 18 with a full slate of six games. For more information go to www.AABaseball.com or www.AABaseball.tv.

