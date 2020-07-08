The Beard Is Back: Jay Croop Returning for 20-21 Season

Columbus River Dragons forward Jay Croop

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are happy to announce the return of forward Jay Croop to the team for the 2020-21 season.

Croop had his best professional season to date in his first year with the River Dragons. He set career highs with 21 goals and 20 assists last season. While appearing in 44 games in 2019-20, he was just shy of a point per game pace.

"It's a no-brainer to come back and play here in Columbus" Croop said. "The fans, the Civic Center, the atmosphere, not to mention coach Bechard is great for the guys. It all makes the decision to play next year here super easy."

A previous FPHL champion in the 2018-19 season, Croop knows what it takes to win and thinks Columbus has something special coming up next season.

"You look at the guys we have already signed with the guys who are coming back and this team is going to be a force next year" Croop continued. "I've never been more excited for a season of hockey than I am for this next one."

Croop's pro career has seen him play five years in the FPHL amassing 187 games in those seasons spent in Berlin, Brewster, Port Huron, Cornwall and Carolina before being part of Columbus' inaugural season.

"It's great to have a guy as popular as Croop back for next year" River Dragons President/GM Scott Brand said. "I don't think there was ever any doubt, especially after the year he had, that he wasn't coming back here for another go around."

