Barakov Re-Signs with Dashers Ahead of 2020-21

Danville, IL - The Danville Dashers are excited to welcome another important piece of last year's team back to Danville, and to Dasher nation, for another year in 2020-21.

Barakov, the 23-year-old forward, hails from Khimki, Russia, and joined the Dashers for last year's season after a collegiate career at Southern New Hampshire University, wherein he and the Penman won the New England 10, and Barakov grabbed the playoff's Most Valuable Player award. .

"I am very excited to be back with the Dashers again. I appreciate everything the organization did for me last season," Barakov told Dashers media.

Last season for the Dashers, Barakov tallied up 26 points over the course of 43 games, attributing 16 assists along with ten goals of his own from the wing.

"I truly believe we have a good group of guys that are here and that coach Gill has already brought in," Barakov said. "I think next season will be very interesting, and I think with the players we have, we'll bring the cup back to Danville."

Barakov had his best night points-wise in a big win over the Mentor Ice Breakers back in early March, tallying three assists in a 7-2 win at home. Before that, he had several games of two-goal performances, and was a constant attacking threat for the side. Coach Gary Gill praised Barakov's game from last season, too.

"Artem had a good season last season. And he is looking to build on that," Coach Gill said. "He is a strong and powerful skater not afraid to take it to the net. He is also shifty, skilled, and just plain exciting to watch. Dasher Nation looks for this young man to have a breakout season."

Artem and the rest of the team will be back in action before you know it, and we'll have more information for you coming later via this website and our social media channels.

