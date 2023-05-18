The American Athletic Conference 2023 Baseball Tournament Returns to BayCare Ballpark
May 18, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The American Athletic Conference Baseball Championship, presented by Visit St. Pete Clearwater, returns to BayCare Ballpark for the 2023 postseason tournament May 23 - 28.
Link: Schedule & Broadcast Info on The American.org
Tickets available at the BayCare Box Office and online, links below.
AAC Baseball Championship: May 23rd - May 28th
Championship Game - Sunday, May 28 at 12:00 p.m.
Individual Day Tickets:
Adult - $8
Senior/Student/Child/Military - $6
Tournament Pass:
Adult - $36
Senior/Student/Child/Military - $18
Parking is $5 per day
Ticket Links - Click Below:
Six-Day Tournament Package
Day 1 - May 23rd
Day 2 - May 24th
Day 3 - May 25th
Day 4 - May 26th
Day 5 - May 27th
Championship - May 28th
BayCare Ballpark - 601 N. Old Coachman Rd - Clearwater, FL 33765
BayCare Box Office: 727-467-4457
