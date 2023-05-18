The American Athletic Conference 2023 Baseball Tournament Returns to BayCare Ballpark

May 18, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - The American Athletic Conference Baseball Championship, presented by Visit St. Pete Clearwater, returns to BayCare Ballpark for the 2023 postseason tournament May 23 - 28.

Link: Schedule & Broadcast Info on The American.org

Tickets available at the BayCare Box Office and online, links below.

AAC Baseball Championship: May 23rd - May 28th

Championship Game - Sunday, May 28 at 12:00 p.m.

Individual Day Tickets:

Adult - $8

Senior/Student/Child/Military - $6

Tournament Pass:

Adult - $36

Senior/Student/Child/Military - $18

Parking is $5 per day

Ticket Links - Click Below:

Six-Day Tournament Package

Day 1 - May 23rd

Day 2 - May 24th

Day 3 - May 25th

Day 4 - May 26th

Day 5 - May 27th

Championship - May 28th

BayCare Ballpark - 601 N. Old Coachman Rd - Clearwater, FL 33765

BayCare Box Office: 727-467-4457

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.