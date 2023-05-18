Lakeland Flying Tigers Set for First Homestand of May

LAKELAND, Fla. - The Lakeland Flying Tigers return home to Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on Tuesday, May 16 for the first time since April 30 as they open a six-game homestand against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels.

First pitch of the series opener against the Mighty Mussels on Tuesday is set for 6:30 p.m.

Last Series

The Flying Tigers won two of six games on the road against the Bradenton Marauders.

Outfielders Seth Stephenson and Dom Johnson led the Flying Tigers at the plate against the Marauders, with a .300 and .263 average, respectively. Stephenson earned two RBI with a triple and a run scored in the series while Johnson earned four RBI along with five runs scored and three walks.

Starting pitcher Carlos Marcano shined in his outing against the Marauders, giving up just one earned run on four hits in five innings to help his team earn the win.

Bingo Tuesday, presented by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Every Tuesday is Bingo Night at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, presented by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux. All fans will receive a bingo card upon entry to the ballpark, with a chance to win Walk-On's gift cards and Flying Tigers prizes during every Lakeland at-bat. The first 10 fans who record a bingo will win a prize.

All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday

This all-inclusive package includes your game ticket and all-you-can-eat buffet for one price on Wednesday, May 17. Enjoy unlimited hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, pretzels and fountain drinks from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Thursday Bark in the Park & 8-6-3 Value Offer

Fans can enjoy the game on Thursday, May 18 with their four-legged best friends for our first Bark in the Park game of the season. Purchase a special dog ticket for $10 per dog and a receive a special doggy gift bag.

Fans can also enjoy 8-6-3 Value Thursday with a hamburger-and-fries combo for $8, 16-ounce draft beers for $6 and 22-ounce fountain drinks for $3.

Giveaway Friday

The first 300 paid fans in attendance on Friday, May 19 will receive a Flying Tigers camouflage T-shirt.

Saturday Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza & Armed Forces Appreciation

The Flying Tigers will light up the night with a fantastic fireworks show following the game on Saturday, May 20 (weather permitting).

To thank our brave service men and women, all active duty and retired military veterans will receive free entry into the game with a valid military ID.

Sunday Brunch & Family Fun Day

Fans can purchase a '34 Club ticket and enjoy brunch in style on Sunday, May 21 with an all-you-can-eat buffet which includes fresh Florida fruit, pastries, yogurt parfaits, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, French toast sticks, breakfast potatoes, an omelet station and much more. Brunch is served from Noon until 3 p.m.

Our young Flying Tigers fans can enjoy kids' zones with multiple activities during the game, including face painting, balloon artists and bounce houses. All kids 12 and under are invited onto the field after the game to run the bases (weather permitting).

Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as low as $7 at LakelandFlyingTigers.com/Tickets. Season tickets at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium are also available for as low as $5 per game.

For more information about Flying Tigers single-game or season tickets, call the box office at 863-413-4140 or email [email protected].

The Lakeland Flying Tigers are the Single-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

