The 2023 Promotional Schedule Is Here

Opening Day on Thursday, April 6 is just 8 days away, and we're excited to unveil our Promotional Schedule for the 2023 season!

Individual Game Tickets are available right now at SpringfieldCardinals.com, by calling (417) 863-0395 or visiting us at the Cardinals Front Office at Hammons Field from Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm.

You can guarantee any of the Promotional Giveaway Items below with a Promo Seat today. Promo Seats include:

- 1 Diamond Box Seat

- 1 of that night's Promotional Giveaway Items guaranteed

- All for just $30 (+ tax)!

Even better, you can guarantee every Promotional Giveaway Item this year with a RED Access Membership and a Promo Club! Home Run Members and above have the exclusive opportunity to add on a Promo Club Membership for just $99 and reserve one of each Promotional Giveaway Item this season -- one of the many benefits of RED Access! Visit SpringfieldCardinals.com/Memberships to explore RED Access today.

This year's Promotional Schedule features 22 incredible giveaway items, 25 nights of Fireworks Celebrations, Weekly Promotions, exciting Theme Nights and more, including:

Busch Stadium Exclusives:

- St. Louis Cardinals 2023 Ticket-for-Two Voucher (2,000) on Saturday, May 6

- St. Louis Cardinals Legends 1-of-3 Connecting Bobblehead: Yadier Molina (2,000) on Saturday, May 27

- St. Louis Cardinals Legends 2-of-3 Connecting Bobblehead: Albert Pujols (2,000) on Saturday, June 10

- Purina St. Louis Cardinals Ryan Helsley Bobblehead (2,000) on Saturday, June 17

- Budweiser St. Louis Cardinals Adult All-Over Print Shirt Giveaway (2,000, age 21+) on Thursday, July 6

- Purina St. Louis Cardinals Adult Soccer Jersey (2,000) on Thursday, July 20

- St. Louis Cardinals Legends 3-of-3 Connecting Bobblehead: Adam Wainwright (2,000) on Friday, August 4

- St. Louis Cardinals "YADI" Tumbler (2,000) on Saturday, August 12

- St. Louis Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt MVP Bobblehead (2,000) on Saturday, August 26

- St. Louis Cardinals Albert Pujols 703 Bobblehead (2,000) on Saturday, Sept. 9

Even more awesome bobbleheads:

- Hiland Dairy Iron Man Bobblehead (2,000) on Saturday, July 8

- American National Christmas in July Elf Bobblehead (2,000) on Saturday, July 22

- Vision Clinic Lars Nootbaar "Grind the Pepper" Bobblehead on Saturday, August 5

- Loren Cook Company Brendan Donovan 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Winner Bobblehead (2,000) on Thursday, August 10

- Sunbelt Bakery Louie Bobble-Body (2,000) on Sunday, August 13

Can't-miss Wearables and Collectibles:

- Price Cutter & Bar-S Foods Commemorative Print Poster Schedule (2,000) on Thursday, April 6

- Central Bank of the Ozarks Performance Cap (2,000) on Sunday, June 11

- Coca-Cola Jordan Walker Baseball Card Shirt (2,000) on Thursday, June 15

- Warren Davis Properties Hammons Field Commemorative Baseball (2,000) on Friday, July 21

- Aaron Sachs & Associates Route 66 Super Soft Shirt (2,000) on Thursday, August 3

- Great Southern Bank $9,000 Giveaway on Friday, August 25

- Mercy Red Fleece Pullover (2,000) on Friday, Sept. 8

- Fan Appreciation Day Free Voucher for 2024 Springfield Game (All Fans) on Sunday, Sept. 10

Popular Daily and Weekly Promos:

- Happy Half-Hour - Drink specials BEFORE EVERY GAME on all adult beverages (fans 21+) for 30 minutes after gates open

- Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesdays - Hot Dogs and Bratwursts for just $2

- Purina Woof Wednesdays - Dogs welcome every Wednesday night home game

- Thirsty Thursday (TM) - Drink specials all game on all adult beverages for fans 21+ every Thursday

- Friday Fireworks - After every Friday game

- Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sundays - Free ice cream for kids before every Sunday game

- MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases - After every Sunday game

Exciting Theme Nights:

- Halfway to Halloween, Halloween Costume Dress-Up Pregame Parade, Spooky Fans-On-Field Fireworks on Friday, May 5

- Pride Night, presented by Burrell Behavioral Health on Tuesday, June 13

- Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night, Marvel Super Hero(TM) Dress-Up Pregame Parade, Super Power Fans-On-Field Fireworks on Friday, June 16

- Purina Bark in the Park on Saturday, June 17

- 4th of July Fans-On-Field Patriotic Fireworks Celebration, with a Postgame Concert presented by Aaron Sachs & Associates

- Marvel Super Hero(TM) Night with Captain America appearance, Pregame Dress-Up Parade and Freedom Week Kids Hits Fireworks on Saturday, July 8

- Christmas in July, Holly Jolly Fireworks, Santa Claus Appearance on Friday, July 21

- Christmas in July, Fans-On-Field Elf Movie Night on Video Board Postgame, Santa Claus Appearance on Saturday, July 22

And so much more!

Individual Tickets are on sale right now! You can order tickets at SpringfieldCardinals.com/tickets, by calling (417) 863-0395, or by visiting the Cardinals Front Office at Hammons Field from Monday through Friday from 9am - 5pm. The Gate 1 Ticket Office will open right before home games for convenient walk-up orders. Note: All Promotional Giveaway dates and times are subject to change.

