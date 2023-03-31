Mason Englert Makes MLB Debut with Tigers

FRISCO, Texas - Former RoughRiders pitcher Mason Englert made his MLB debut on March 30th with the Detroit Tigers when they took on the Tampa Bay Rays.

In his debut, Englert threw one inning, allowing a run on a solo shot from Wander Franco.

The Forney, Texas native was taken in the Rule 5 Draft by the Tigers in 2022 with the sixth-overall pick. Prior to his team change, Englert made his Double-A debut with the RoughRiders on September 2nd, making his last three starts of the regular season with the RoughRiders. Combined between High-A Hickory and Double-A Frisco, Englert went 8-6 with a 3.64 ERA over 24 starts. He threw 118.2 innings, striking out 136 against 31 walks while opponents hit just .199 against him.

In game one of the 2022 Texas League Championship Series, Englert threw 5.1 innings in his start, allowing just one run on three hits while whiffing three to earn the win before the Riders took home the Texas League crown two days later in Wichita.

Originally a fourth-round pick out of Forney High School in 2018, Englert grew up attending RoughRiders games.

Englert becomes the 190th former Riders player to make his Major League debut and he is the first member of the Road to the Show presented by Herman Marshall Whiskey in 2023.

The RoughRiders open their 2023 season on April 6th at 6:35 p.m. against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. The Frisco RoughRiders won the 2022 Texas League Championship, their second title in franchise history. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

