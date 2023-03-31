Get Two Free April Tickets on Tuesday, April 4

All fans that come for a RED Access presentation in the SpringNet Champions Club on Tuesday, April 4 will get 2 FREE April tickets!

With Opening Day coming up this Thursday, April 6, there is still time to learn about how a RED Access Membership can work for you this season!

Fans are invited to come to the SpringNet Champions Club at Hammons Field on Tuesday, April 4 to hear from Springfield Cardinals Vice President/General Manager Dan Reiter about how a RED Access Membership can fit your lifestyle. Experience ultimate flexibility, savings and value with a RED Access Membership today, starting with seats to 1-2 games per month, exclusive benefits and more for as low as $90.50 (+ tax).

Everyone who attends the Timeshare this Tuesday will get 2 FREE tickets to any April home game this year, including Opening Weekend at Hammons Field from Thursday, April 6 - Saturday, April 8!

