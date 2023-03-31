Get Two Free April Tickets on Tuesday, April 4
March 31, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
All fans that come for a RED Access presentation in the SpringNet Champions Club on Tuesday, April 4 will get 2 FREE April tickets!
With Opening Day coming up this Thursday, April 6, there is still time to learn about how a RED Access Membership can work for you this season!
Fans are invited to come to the SpringNet Champions Club at Hammons Field on Tuesday, April 4 to hear from Springfield Cardinals Vice President/General Manager Dan Reiter about how a RED Access Membership can fit your lifestyle. Experience ultimate flexibility, savings and value with a RED Access Membership today, starting with seats to 1-2 games per month, exclusive benefits and more for as low as $90.50 (+ tax).
Everyone who attends the Timeshare this Tuesday will get 2 FREE tickets to any April home game this year, including Opening Weekend at Hammons Field from Thursday, April 6 - Saturday, April 8!
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from March 31, 2023
- Get Two Free April Tickets on Tuesday, April 4 - Springfield Cardinals
- Drillers Release Details on 2023 Community Programs and Activities - Tulsa Drillers
- HODGETOWN Going Cashless - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- The 2023 Promotional Schedule Is Here - Springfield Cardinals
- Mason Englert Makes MLB Debut with Tigers - Frisco RoughRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.