Drillers Release Details on 2023 Community Programs and Activities

The Tulsa Drillers are partnering with a number of local organizations this season on several important and fun activities at ONEOK Field. Some of the partnerships help to shed a positive light on individuals who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make our community better, while others will provide unique opportunities for young fans. Additionally, some of the partnerships will bring much-needed funds to organizations that provide valuable resources to so many.

Below is a listing and explanation of all of these great and worthwhile programs.

Williams Make-a-Difference Wednesdays

Every kid deserves a day at the ballpark and the Williams Make-a-Difference Wednesdays program works to provide a night of entertainment to those in the Tulsa community who might not otherwise have that opportunity.

"Experiencing an evening at the ballpark is something many of us take for granted, but for some, it's a rare and treasured outing," says Sara Delgado, Director of Brand and Corporate Social Responsibility for Williams. "The Williams Make-a-Difference Wednesdays program gives young people the chance to be a kid and get outdoors and make memories to last a lifetime."

Select organizations can receive complimentary Wednesday night tickets and meal coupons. If your organization would like to participate in the Williams Make-a-Difference Wednesdays program, click here.

McElroy Community Spotlight

The McElroy Community Spotlight is a unique opportunity for local, nonprofit organizations to engage with the citizens of DrillVille at no cost. It also is a great way to educate the community, recruit volunteers, and share the resources that these nonprofits can provide to our community.

"McElroy is proud to partner with The Tulsa Drillers in their Community Spotlight program for the 2023 season," said McElroy Executive VP, Finance & Treasury Donna M. Dutton. "In Tulsa, there are many worthwhile nonprofits that work to make a difference in the lives of our neighbors. We are excited to recognize and celebrate the work of these nonprofits and their volunteers to make Tulsa a better community for us all."

To apply for a McElroy Community Spotlight, click here.

Ferguson Kia Field of Dreams

The Ferguson Kia Field of Dreams program is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for future baseball and softball stars to share the field with the Drillers of today and the Los Angeles Dodgers of the future! This FREE package includes 20 tickets for the team, a team photo, an appearance on the ONEOK Field videoboard and the opportunity to be on the field during the National Anthem.

"Oklahoma has strong traditions in baseball and softball, and they begin with our youth. Ferguson Kia is honored to partner with the Tulsa Drillers to give young players in our area a unique, professional baseball experience through the Ferguson Kia Field of Dreams program. We hope these experiences fuel their inspirations and helps them to dream big, whether that dream is to be on the next Oklahoma softball championship team, hitting home runs out of ONEOK Field or maybe one day playing in the major leagues!"

To nominate your youth team to participate in the free Ferguson Kia Field of Dreams program, click here.

QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout

During the 2023 season, QuikTrip will be the presenting sponsor of Hornsby's Hangout, ONEOK Field's kids' inflatable area. Thanks to QuikTrip, all kids can play for free on Sunday day games and each participant will receive a coupon good for a free QT Kitchens item redeemable at any QT in Tulsa.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with the Drillers this season to include sponsoring Hornsby's Hangout," said Mendi Parker-Treat, QT Marketing and Communications Manager. "The inflatable kids area at ONEOK Field is a great fit for QT as we love to engage with young families and we are thrilled to provide free play time to kids at all Sunday day games this season!"

Whataburger Whata Team

Throughout the 2023 season, Whataburger will provide FREE tickets for youth baseball or softball teams to enjoy a game at ONEOK Field and to have a unique, on-field experience. In addition, one lucky member of the team will be able to go onto the field during a break in play and try to throw a strike to win their team $300 and free Whataburger in the Whataburger Whata Team Experience!

For a chance to be selected for this one-of-a-kind contest, click here.

South Pointe Auto Group Hometown Hero

South Pointe Auto Group Hometown Hero is an opportunity to shine a spotlight on Tulsans who have achieved outstanding accomplishments, both home and abroad. Past Heroes have included military veterans, teachers, first responders, essential workers and many others!

"South Pointe Auto Group is proud to sponsor the Tulsa Drillers Hometown Hero program," said Chris Cox, South Pointe Auto Group General Manager. "South Pointe supports the community, and honoring local heroes is a great way for us to show our appreciation to these outstanding individuals."

To nominate a South Pointe Auto Group Hometown Hero click here.

Hornsby's Bullpen Kids Club Presented by Tulsa Kids Magazine

Kids Eat Free day at ONEOK Field just got even better! Kids, ages 14 and under, who sign up for the Hornsby's Bullpen Kids Club will receive FREE tickets on the Ferguson Kia Lawn for all eight 2023 Sunday day games, a birthday card from Hornsby and so much more!

"We are excited to team up with Hornsby's Bullpen Kids Club and to provide young fans with so many fun opportunities this season. We hope that you can join in on the fun," said Tulsa Kids Editor Betty Casey.

To sign your child up for Hornsby's Bullpen Kids Club, click here.

Gateway First Bank Community Cart

The Gateway First Bank Community Cart will be a new icon at ONEOK Field and throughout the 918! This one-of-a-kind golf cart will be seen on game days driving Hornsby around and available for fans to take pictures with. Throughout the year, our Community Relations Team and Hornsby will be spreading joy, bringing smiles and sharing the love of Drillers baseball throughout the Tulsa Community in the new Gateway First Bank Community Cart.

"Gateway is thrilled to partner with the Tulsa Drillers and to be able to team up with them on this new Community Cart," said Michael Embry, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Gateway. "This unique opportunity resonated with us because the community cart will have a presence not only at the Drillers game, but throughout the Tulsa community as well."

Fan Cave Opening Night Youth Baseball and Softball Parade

As part of Fan Cave Tickets' community involvement, they are supporting youth baseball and softball players/coaches by providing tickets to the Drillers' Opening Night on Thursday, April 6th. General Admission Ferguson Kia Lawn tickets are being provided to all participants. This is a wonderful opportunity for players and coaches from throughout the Tulsa region to attend Opening Night and participate in the traditional pre-game festivities.

Goodwill Tuesdays

Every Tuesday this season, stop by the Goodwill Industries of Tulsa booth to pick up a reusable bag. Fans who fill a bag with donatable items and bring them to any Tulsa area Goodwill location will receive free flex vouchers to attend a future 2023 Drillers game!

"Goodwill Tulsa is excited to partner with the Tulsa Drillers for the 2023 baseball season. Both organizations are committed to the community, and we are looking forward to sharing the good work of Goodwill with Drillers fans this season. We'll be giving out donation bags at every Tuesday home game and letting fans know that the donations they make to Goodwill change lives right here in our community. Those donations enable Goodwill to provide education, job training, job placement, and case management services to individuals with barriers to employment." said David Oliver, President of Goodwill Industries of Tulsa.

Oklahoma Central Credit Union Teachers Appreciation Night

Oklahoma Central Credit Union Teacher Appreciation night will take place on Thursday, June 8 when the Drillers face the Arkansas Travelers. That night, OCCU and the Drillers will honor Tulsa area teachers for all they do working with our children to better our community. Teachers can present their school ID at the ONEOK Field Box Office to receive two free Field Reserved Tickets courtesy of our partnership with OCCU.

"Oklahoma Central is honored to help bring an evening of baseball to hard working educators that empower our community and build a brighter future." said Shelli Schroeder, EVP, Chief Operations Officer, Oklahoma Central Credit Union.

Tulsa Drillers Foundation Higher Education Scholarship Awards

The Tulsa Drillers have introduced a new scholarship awards for local softball and baseball players. The Tulsa Drillers Foundation Higher Education Scholarship Awards will be presented annually to a pair of high school seniors who participated in at least two seasons of high school baseball or softball. The awards will consist of $2,000 scholarships for each individual for two or four consecutive years. Two new winners will be announced each year.

"A good education is so important in the development and success of young people, and we are excited to help further the process for our area athletes," said Drillers Co-Chairmen Dale and Jeff Hubbard. "Any part we can play in helping to fulfill the dreams of students is important to us, and we hope to be able to do it for many years. It is another way for the Drillers organization to give back to the community that supports us so well."

