Thank You, Nick Niedert

"An incredible career ended tonight, as everyone's favorite, Nick Niedert, played his final professional hockey game.

With 817 games in his career, Nick has played in every league imaginable, from the FPHL all the way to the AHL, and every league in between, many of them which don't even exist anymore.

We wish you could have retired as a 2 time champion with us here in Watertown, but regardless, we salute you for your service to the greatest sport in the world."

