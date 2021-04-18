Enforcers Snag A 4-2 Victory To Ride Out Season Series Win Over Thunderbirds

Elmira returned to action this afternoon at First Arena to duel with the rival Carolina Thunderbirds in the finale of not only the weekend, but the regular season. The Enforcers dropped the opening two games of the series in tight fashion and secured that they would be the #2 seed in the Ignite Cup Final with their 4-2 setback last night. Carolina was eliminated on Friday, and with everything all set - there was truly nothing to play for this afternoon other than who would take the season series as coming into today it was knotted up four aside.

The first period went quietly for the second straight contest as neither side was able to catch their groove. After 20 minutes of play, a big old goose egg showed on the scoresheet for both squads.

Brandon Tucker dished it back to Ethan Busch-Anderson who fired it from the point and Ryan Marker took the pass and finessed the puck in to Modica's goal for the first goal of the game 11:33 in to Period 2, putting Elmira out to a 1-0 jumpstart. Petr Panacek and Jan Salak broke in 2-on-1 and a perfect cross from Panacek led a wide-open Salak to the right post of Young's cage, potting one in to even things up 1-1 just 29 seconds later. The 1-1 tie held up after 40 and both teams went to the dressing room hungry for a big final frame.

A flurry of shots from the Thunderbirds to open the final period of play finally met wits end :50 in when Josh Koepplinger banged the rubber off the sidewall to himself and threw it into the net on the man advantage, putting Carolina on top 2-1. Steve Leonard threw himself into the fire next, as he pushed aside not one but two Carolina defenders to fire a puck to Blake Peavey. Peavey sent a long slapshot at the mouth of the goal and the lamp clicked on as Elmira evened the game 2-2 with just a little over thirteen minutes remaining.

The home offense continued to roar in the final period. Blake Peavey and Mitch Atkins paired up on a give and go, and it led to Atkins scoring the go-ahead goal blocker side on the 5'1 Carolina netminder 9:39 into the regular-season finale. Ryan Marker added the insurance goal when Stepan Timofeyev gifted him one from a dead angle, and he stuck with it to send it in top shelf, making the Elmira lead 4-2. The road warriors couldn't find a response and dropped their final game of the season while losing the season series vs Elmira for the first time in franchise history.

Joe Young turned aside 44 of 46 in the decisive fifth-season victory over Carolina.

Elmira returns to the ice when they host the Columbus River Dragons in Game #1 of the 2021 Ignite Cup Final, with the date and time still TBD. Keep an eye on our social media and website for all the need-to-know series info as the Enforcers look to bring home the first professional hockey championship in city hockey history.

