Thank You, Fans

From all of us here at Gesa Stadium, thank you for your support during the 2018 season! This season 86,283 fans came out to Gesa Stadium to enjoy Dust Devils Baseball, where they witnessed the Dust Devils break the single game attendance record on June 22nd with 3,830 fans, as well as set a new per game attendance record of 2,332! Fans were also part of ten Post-Game Fireworks Nights, two special jersey nights, and five giveaway nights!

Along with the spectacular promotions, Dust Devils fans witnessed some of the most highly talented group of prospects from the 2018 MLB Draft! This season Dust Devils fans saw seven of the first ten San Diego Padres draft picks wear a Dust Devils jersey. Leading the way were two collegiate players, OF Grant Little and INF Owen Miller. Little joined the Dust Devils after appearing in the 2018 College World Series for Texas Tech. Miller made an immediate impression on the squad as he lead the Dust Devils and the Northwest League in hits (64) before his promotion to the Fort Wayne TinCaps in early August.

After stellar first half performances, five Dust Devils were named to the Northwest League vs Pioneer Baseball League All-Star Game in Grand Junction, Colorado. The NWL team included infielders Owen Miller and Olivier Basabe, right handers Henry Henry and Jordan Guerrero, and left hander Dan Dallas. Henry, Miller and Basabe each were selected to start the All-Star Game. Miller and Basabe would each record an RBI during their All-Star appearance.

In July, the Dust Devils faithful voted Gesa Stadium the Best Short Season-A Ballpark in the country! Throughout the course of three weeks Gesa Stadium defeated the New York-Penn League Short Season-A ballparks Joseph L. Bruno Stadium (Tri-City Valley Cats), Leidos Field at Cal Ripkin Stadium (Aberdeen Ironbirds), and Northwest League ballpark PK Park (Eugene Emeralds). In the Semi-Final match up, Gesa Stadium was paired with last year's Best Short Season-A Ballpark winner and number one seed LeLacheur Field (Lowell Spinners). The championship match up paired two familiar foes against one another as Gesa Stadium faced Avista Stadium (Spokane Indians). Over the course of four days, Gesa Stadium prevailed and now holds the title of Ballpark Digest's Best Short Season-A Ballpark!

We would like to thank you again for being part of such a wonderful season, we can't wait to see each of you back at Gesa Stadium next year for another fun filled season of Dust Devils Baseball!

