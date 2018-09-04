Indians Fans Set New Single-Season Attendance Record in Finale

September 4, 2018 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release





SPOKANE, Wash. - As the old saying goes, you never know what you're going to see at the ball park. After the Vancouver Canadians were eliminated Sunday afternoon, they decided to have some fun on Monday night. Brandon Polizzi started the game at second base and ended up playing all nine positions, including a one-pitch out as a pitcher in the seventh inning. Spokane got a homer from Isaias Quiroz, but fell to Vancouver 7-4 on Season Finale Fireworks Night presented by AAA, KREM 2, and 98.9 KKZX.

Polizzi moved around the infield the first couple innings and once he moved to left field in the fourth inning, he knew something was going on. With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, with only pitching and catching remaining, Polizzi came in and induced a one-pitch pop up to end the inning. He left the mound with a huge smile and pounded his chest. He went on to catch the eighth inning to finish off the full nine-position cycle.

As for Spokane, Isaias Quiroz hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the ninth to bring the Indians within striking distance, but they fell just short. After clinching a playoff berth on Sunday, Spokane elected to rest most of their starters on Monday.

The regular season comes to a close with Spokane finishing 22-16 in the second half to go along with a Northwest League North Division championship. They also had several individual record-setting performances throughout the season.

Northwest League MVP Curtis Terry led the league in homers, RBI, slugging percentage, and OPS. His 60 RBIs were the most by a Spokane Indians player in over 15 years. His 1.040 OPS is the highest qualified OPS in the league in over a decade.

Diosbel Arias finished the season with a .366 batting average. That .366 clip is tied for the best average in the NWL in the last 10 seasons. Coincidentally, Spokane's Jason Ogata also hit .366 in 2009.

Seth Nordlin finished the season with 79 strikeouts. It's the second straight season an Indians' pitcher led the league in that category. Cole Reagans punched out 87 last year.

Emmanuel Clase led the league with 12 saves. He has the most saves by a Spokane Indian in 15 years, passing Jon Wilson's mark of 11 in 2005.

And last but not least, the Spokane Indians fans set a record. The 2018 campaign produced the single-season Spokane Indians attendance record with 198,423 fans!

Next up, the Indians will open up a three-game playoff series with the Everett AquaSox starting on Wednesday, September 5th. Wednesday's game one will be in Everett with first pitch at 7:05 PM. Games two and three (if necessary) will be played the following two days at Avista Stadium. Game two is Thursday, September 6th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 PM. Game three (if necessary) is slated for Friday, September 7th at 1:00 PM. Playoff tickets can be purchased by calling the Avista Stadium Ticket Office at (509) 343-OTTO (6886).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from September 4, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.