NWL Playoffs Begin Wednesday at PK Park

EUGENE, OR - Listen. The Eugene Emeralds get it. Owners of the worst overall record in the Northwest League, much has been made of the Ems and whether they deserve to be in the postseason. By virtue of their better second-half record over Salem-Keizer and Boise, they're in. And now that they are, why not the Ems?

The Northwest League Playoffs begin on Wednesday night at 7:05pm when the Emeralds host the Hillsboro Hops for Game 1 at PK Park in a best-of-3 first round series. Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) will be on Thursday and Friday at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro. For the third straight season, the Ems meet the Hops in the first round. In 2016 and 2017, the Ems defeated the Hops on their way to the championship series. So why not the Ems?

Multiple players are heating up at the right time heading into the postseason. Faustino Carrera headlines the starting rotation with his league-leading earned run average. Grant Fennell, Jonathan Sierra, and Nelson Velazquez are hitting the cover off the baseball, with plenty of clutch hits down the stretch. Reinforcements have also arrived from Arizona, mostly from the Mesa Cubs 1 squad that owned the Arizona League's best overall record in 2018, including closer Ivan Medina and starting pitcher Peyton Remy. So why not the Ems?

Tickets for Wednesday's Game 1 are also just $3 to celebrate the Ems' third straight trip to the postseason, a first in franchise history. Fans can also enjoy $3 parking, $3 Ninkasi, $3 Hamms, and $3 Vodkaritas. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm and fans are encouraged to be as raucous as ever for the playoff matchup. Tickets can be purchased at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com. So why not the Ems?

The Eugene Emeralds are the short-season Class A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. 2018 marked the third consecutive season the Emeralds reached the Northwest League playoffs, a first in franchise history. The Ems are committed to providing the very best affordable, family-friendly entertainment in all of Lane County, evidenced by their seven consecutive Larry McPhail Award wins for best promotions/entertainment in the league. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.

