Texoma FC vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights
May 17, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Texoma FC YouTube Video
Texoma FC claims first victory in club history, becomes eighth expansion club to defeat defending champion in inaugural season, as Solomon Asante, Ajmeer Spengler both score in 2-1 victory at Historic Bearcat Stadium.
Check out the Texoma FC Statistics
