Texoma FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights

April 26, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC YouTube Video







In pair's first USL Jägermeister Cup match, Group 2 and cross-state foes Texoma FC and El Paso Locomotive FC play to scoreless draw through regular time before Locomotive FC wins extra point through 6-5 penalty kick shootout victory at Historic Bearcat Stadium.

