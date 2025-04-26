Texoma FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights
April 26, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Texoma FC YouTube Video
In pair's first USL Jägermeister Cup match, Group 2 and cross-state foes Texoma FC and El Paso Locomotive FC play to scoreless draw through regular time before Locomotive FC wins extra point through 6-5 penalty kick shootout victory at Historic Bearcat Stadium.
