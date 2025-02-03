Texoma FC Combine Player, Leland Gray Joins Texoma FC

SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC is proud to announce the signing of 19 year-old Leland Gray for the 2025 USL League One season pending league and federation approval.

A standout at the December Texoma FC Combine, Gray has plied his trade in the Danish U-19 League, representing SfB-Oure FA. His two years in Denmark proved fruitful as he appeared 37 times for the side, accruing over 2,400 minutes.

"We want to develop young talent at Texoma FC and Leland is a player that fits that bracket." said Head Coach, Adrian Forbes. "I was really impressed that someone so young had so many great leadership qualities this early in his career. Our goal is to use our development platform here at Texoma FC to elevate his leadership qualities and strengthen his technical attributes."

Texoma FC will kick off in USL League One on March 22 against One Knoxville SC at Historic Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, TX.

