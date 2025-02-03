One Knoxville Signs Defender Jaheim Brown for 2025

February 3, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







KNOXVILLE, TN - One Knoxville has signed defender Jaheim Brown. Brown comes to Knoxville from Jamaica, where last year he saw 17 appearances with Waterhouse FC in the Jamaican Premier League.

Prior to his time at Waterhouse, Brown played at Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas in the 2023 season where he started 21 matches.

"I'm extremely excited for Jaheim to join us from Waterhouse in Jamaica," said head coach Ian Fuller, "He's an extremely talented and energetic full-back with an incredibly high ceiling, Jaheim's abilities on both sides of the ball are massive. I wouldn't want to play against him, thankfully we don't."

Brown adds depth to a strong One Knox backline headed up by five returning players; Jordan Skelton, Sivert Haugli, Dani Fernandez, James Thomas, and Stuart Ritchie.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from February 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.