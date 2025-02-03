One Knoxville Signs Forward Babacar Diene

February 3, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







KNOXVILLE, TN - One Knoxville SC has signed forward Babacar Diene, originally from Thies, Senegal, after a successful 2024 campaign with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds of the USL Championship.

Diene was a part of an FC Motown Squad (now USL League Two) that won the 2022 NPSL National Championship, and later that same year played for Rider University where he scored 13 goals on the way to a MAAC title.

In his first professional season in Pittsburgh Diene saw 23 appearances and helped the club to their 10th professional playoff appearance.

"Babacar is a talented, hardworking center forward that is highly motivated to score goals," said first year One Knox head coach Ian Fuller, "He's got the right mentality and workrate for that position. We're itching to work with Babacar to get him scoring goals and contributing in attacking areas."

"I'm so happy to be part of the One Knox family," said Diene, "and I can't wait to play my first home game in front of the wonderful fans!"

Diene adds to a One Knox front line that includes the club's all-time leading scorer, Kempes Tekiela, and 2024 mid-season addition Stavros Zarokostas.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from February 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.