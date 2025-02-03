College Standout Luke McCormick Joins Texoma FC

February 3, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC is happy to announce the signing of former West Virginia University forward Luke McCormick for the 2025 USL League One season pending league and federation approval.

McCormick, 23, is a graduate of Premier League team, Nottingham Forrest's academy, leading the youth team to league and cup title success in 2015 and 2016. His time at Forrest also saw him lead the U-18's to reach the Fifth Round of the FA Youth Cup in 2017.

"Luke is a player I was excited to have been put on my radar quite a long time ago by our assistant coach, Ben Clarvis." said Head Coach, Adrian Forbes regarding McCormick's addition to the roster. "He's an exciting talent who can unlock a lot of doors and we couldn't be happier to have him here."

After his time at Forrest, McCormick joined West Virginia University's men's soccer team, playing in all 21 of the team's matches his freshman year, scoring 2 goals and adding a team-leading 9 assists, earning him MAC All-Tournament Team honors. In total, McCormick played over 80 games for WVU, scoring 16 times and assisting 20, resulting in being named in the All-MAC First Team twice and earning United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region First Team honors.

Texoma FC will kick off in USL League One on March 22 against One Knoxville SC at Historic Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, TX.

