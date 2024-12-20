Texoma FC Announces Inaugural Season Schedule
December 20, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Texoma FC News Release
SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC, in conjunction with the United Soccer League (USL), has announced the complete 2025 schedule for the upcoming USL League One season.
The 32-game regular season schedule kicks off March 22 at Historic Bearcat Stadium against One Knox SC. Texoma FC will take on each team a minimum of two times and will have at least one home and away match against all clubs.
Matches of note include the home opener on March 22 against One Knox SC, as well as a match against current USL League One Champions, Union Omaha on May 17. Texoma FC's season will also include the club's debut in the USL Jägermeister Cup, an inter league tournament uniting clubs from the USL Championship and League One.
Additional friendlies during the season will be announced in the future.
Information on start times will be announced at a later date. To be a part of history, fans can purchase their season tickets here
Follow Texoma FC on Instagram, Facebook, X/Twitter, and LinkedIn and learn more online at www.texomafc.com.
2025 USL League One Schedule
March 22 - One Knoxville SC - Home
March 29 - Westchester SC - Home
April 5 - FC Naples - Home
April 13 - Spokane Velocity - Away
April 19 - Forward Madison - Away
May 2 - Charlotte Independence - Home
May 10 - AV Alta - Away
May 17 - Union Omaha - Home
May 25 - Greenville Triumph - Home
June 7 - Richmond Kickers - Away
June 14 - South Georgia Tormenta - Home
June 21 - Charlotte Independence - Home
July 2 - Spokane Velocity - Away
July 5 - Forward Madison - Home
July 12 - Hearts of Pine - Home
July 16 - Chattanooga Red Wolves - Away
Aug. 2 - Charlotte Independence - Away
Aug. 9 - FC Naples - Away
Aug. 16 - Chattanooga Red Wolves - Home
Aug. 20 - AV Alta - Home
Aug. 23 - Greenville Triumph - Away
Aug. 27 - Forward Madison - Away
Sep. 6 - Union Omaha - Away
Sep. 13 - Spokane Velocity - Home
Sep. 21 - Westchester SC - Away
Sep. 27 - Hearts of Pine - Away
Oct. 4 - AV Alta - Home
Oct. 11 - Richmond Kickers - Home
Oct. 19 - One Knoxville SC - Away
Oct. 25 - South Georgia Tormenta - Away
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from December 20, 2024
- Texoma FC Announces Inaugural Season Schedule - Texoma FC
- AV ALTA FC Announces Jimmie Villalobos as Second Historic Signing - AV Alta FC
- Union Omaha Announces Initial Roster of Returning Players for 2025 Season - Union Omaha
- Forward Madison FC Return Striker Juan Galindrez for 2025 - Forward Madison FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texoma FC Stories
- Adrian Forbes Named Head Coach of Texoma FC for Inaugural USL League One Season
- Texoma FC Make BBC Sport Headlines
- Texoma FC Announces Inaugural Season Schedule
- Adrian Forbes Joins Texoma FC from Premier League Side Luton Town FC
- Texoma Community Scores Big: Stokes Orthodontics Named Official Affiliate Partner of Texoma FC