Texoma FC Announces Inaugural Season Schedule

December 20, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC, in conjunction with the United Soccer League (USL), has announced the complete 2025 schedule for the upcoming USL League One season.

The 32-game regular season schedule kicks off March 22 at Historic Bearcat Stadium against One Knox SC. Texoma FC will take on each team a minimum of two times and will have at least one home and away match against all clubs.

Matches of note include the home opener on March 22 against One Knox SC, as well as a match against current USL League One Champions, Union Omaha on May 17. Texoma FC's season will also include the club's debut in the USL Jägermeister Cup, an inter league tournament uniting clubs from the USL Championship and League One.

Additional friendlies during the season will be announced in the future.

Information on start times will be announced at a later date. To be a part of history, fans can purchase their season tickets here

Follow Texoma FC on Instagram, Facebook, X/Twitter, and LinkedIn and learn more online at www.texomafc.com.

2025 USL League One Schedule

March 22 - One Knoxville SC - Home

March 29 - Westchester SC - Home

April 5 - FC Naples - Home

April 13 - Spokane Velocity - Away

April 19 - Forward Madison - Away

May 2 - Charlotte Independence - Home

May 10 - AV Alta - Away

May 17 - Union Omaha - Home

May 25 - Greenville Triumph - Home

June 7 - Richmond Kickers - Away

June 14 - South Georgia Tormenta - Home

June 21 - Charlotte Independence - Home

July 2 - Spokane Velocity - Away

July 5 - Forward Madison - Home

July 12 - Hearts of Pine - Home

July 16 - Chattanooga Red Wolves - Away

Aug. 2 - Charlotte Independence - Away

Aug. 9 - FC Naples - Away

Aug. 16 - Chattanooga Red Wolves - Home

Aug. 20 - AV Alta - Home

Aug. 23 - Greenville Triumph - Away

Aug. 27 - Forward Madison - Away

Sep. 6 - Union Omaha - Away

Sep. 13 - Spokane Velocity - Home

Sep. 21 - Westchester SC - Away

Sep. 27 - Hearts of Pine - Away

Oct. 4 - AV Alta - Home

Oct. 11 - Richmond Kickers - Home

Oct. 19 - One Knoxville SC - Away

Oct. 25 - South Georgia Tormenta - Away

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from December 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.