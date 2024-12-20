AV ALTA FC Announces Jimmie Villalobos as Second Historic Signing

December 20, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

LANCASTER, CA - AV ALTA FC is proud to welcome Jimmie Villalobos as its second official signing ahead of the club's inaugural season in United Soccer League (USL) League One. A proven playmaker and leader, Villalobos brings both talent and experience that will elevate the team's midfield and excite fans across the Antelope Valley. Registration is pending league and U.S. Federation approval.

Villalobos first rose to prominence at Cal Poly Pomona, where he earned All-American honors while helping lead his team to the NCAA Division II National Championship in 2015. His collegiate success laid the foundation for a professional career that has taken him across multiple leagues, including standout performances for Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in USL League One. Villalobos has also represented Los Angeles Force in the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA), showcasing his adaptability and technical skill in various competitive environments.

"We're excited to welcome Jimmie to the AV ALTA FC family," said Nehemias Blanco, General Manager. "His ability to read the game, control the tempo, and create opportunities will be very beneficial for the football that we envision. He's the perfect fit for what we're building here in the Antelope Valley."

A Southern California native, Villalobos's signing highlights the club's dedication to spotlighting local talent and investing in players who understand the unique pride of representing their community.

"I'm honored to join AV ALTA FC and be a part of something special from the beginning," said Villalobos. "It means so much to play close to home and to contribute to a team that's committed to making a difference in the Antelope Valley."

Villalobos's professional journey includes experience at Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, where he solidified his reputation as a consistent performer in USL League One, and Los Angeles Force, where he delivered impactful contributions in the midfield. His blend of creativity, composure, and relentless work ethic makes him an integral addition to AV ALTA FC's roster.

Fans can look forward to seeing Villalobos in action when AV ALTA FC kicks off its inaugural season in April 2025. Season tickets are now available at www.avaltafc.com.

