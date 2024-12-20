Forward Madison FC Return Striker Juan Galindrez for 2025

MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has exercised its contract option on striker, Juan Galindrez, for the 2025 USL League One season, pending league and federation approval. In his first season with the 'Mingos, Galindrez made 34 appearances, contributed two assists and scored seven goals. Most notably, Juan netted a bicycle kick on the road that landed him on SportsCenter Top Ten and quickly cemented him as a fan favorite. As the fourth most prolific goal scorer in USL League One history, Forward Madison hopes to see even more from the Colombian in 2025.

"Juan was a very important player for us in 2024," said Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "He played in different roles for us and put the team before himself. We all know that he can score goals and contribute defensively to our playing style. We are excited to have him back as a professional who understands what it takes to be successful in our league."Galindrez is set to be a huge contributor on both sides of the pitch next season and the striker is excited to make his return to Madison. "I'm very happy and excited to be able to vibe with all the fans again," Galindrez said.

Before playing for Forward Madison, Juan's soccer career took off in 2017 with Club Tijuana in Mexico where he scored 21 goals in just 34 games. From there, Galindrez played under head coach and soccer legend, Diego Maradona, at Dorados de Sinaloa. In 2019, Galindrez returned to Colombia to play for Fortaleza CEIF before beginning his run in the USL. Juan joined the Chattanooga Red Wolves in League One in 2021, scoring 25 goals in his two years there before moving up to USL Championship with Rio Grande Valley in 2023.

