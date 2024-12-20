Union Omaha Announces Initial Roster of Returning Players for 2025 Season

December 20, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

PAPILLION, Neb. - Union Omaha announced today the initial group of returning players for its 2025 USL League One campaign. Helping the Owls defend their league title will be a group of players including a former All-League selection and a hometown hero with two titles under his belt.

"We are excited to have such a tremendous core group returning as we work to defend our 2024 League One Playoff and Players' Shield titles. We strive to win, both on and off the pitch, and this group of soccer players have been leaders in both areas," said Union Omaha President Martie Cordaro.

Headlining the returnees are mainstays Dion Acoff and Blake Malone. Acoff, a 2023 All-League Second Team honoree, returns for a fourth season in Omaha after notching two assists from his right wing-back role in 22 matches (combined League One and Cup play). Blake Malone, born in Omaha, was a constant in the Owls' backline, making 31 appearances in USL play and even contributing a pair of goals and assists each. Between the league and the Jägermeister Cup, Malone earned four Team of the Week nods.

Brandon Knapp also returns for a second season to provide his trademark energy in the midfield. The St. John's product's box-to-box style showed in his 18 chances created alongside 16 tackles won in 23 league appearances (8 starts). When adding in the Jägermeister Cup, Knapp made 31 appearances with 14 starts.

Midseason signee Charlie Ostrem established himself as a key presence from the outset, and he'll now have a full season to shine. The former Chicago Fire II player bagged a pair of goals and assists from his left wing-back spot while playing 90 minutes week in and week out from August onward. In the USL League One Final alone, he created three chances while also winning three duels and contributing two tackles and interceptions each.

Former academy signees Anderson Holt and Mark Bronnik will get a further chance to shine in 2025. Holt appeared in 14 matches last season for a total of 407 minutes, anchoring the backline early on in the club's maiden Jägermeister Cup run and coming on as a substitute in all three playoff matches to see out their title victory. Bronnik netted the winning penalty kick over El Paso Locomotive FC in this past year's U.S. Open Cup run, then scored his first professional goal in the regular season finale right after signing his first professional contract.

Ryen Jiba's second stint with the Owls, as with Malone, will continue into 2025. Jiba returned from a spell with Minnesota United to provide a goal and four assists in 18 appearances in USL play.

As noted in the headline, there look to be more players returning to Union Omaha for the 2025 season, pending league approval. These will be announced in the near future as well.

