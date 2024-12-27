AV ALTA FC Signs Defender Elijah Martin to Inaugural Roster

December 27, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

AV Alta FC News Release







Lancaster, CA - AV ALTA FC proudly announces the signing of Elijah Martin, an experienced and versatile defender from Fresno, California. A product of the prestigious LA Galaxy Academy, Martin brings a wealth of talent and leadership to AV ALTA FC as the team prepares for its inaugural season. Registration is pending league and U.S. Federation approval.

"Elijah Martin embodies the values and ambition of AV ALTA FC," said Nehemias Blanco, General Manager of AV ALTA FC. "His experience at the highest levels of U.S. football and his deep connection to the region makes him the perfect addition to our growing roster. We are excited to add tremendous amount of USL experience to the club"

Martin began his professional journey with LA Galaxy II and has since made his mark with clubs such as Tampa Bay Rowdies 2, San Diego Loyal, and El Paso Locomotive. He also represented the U.S. U-17 team at the 2013 CONCACAF Championship, where he showcased his defensive prowess and international pedigree.

"I'm honored to join AV ALTA FC and contribute to building something special in the Antelope Valley," said Martin. "This is a unique opportunity to represent a community and a team with a vision for success."With Martin's signing, AV ALTA FC continues to construct a competitive squad that reflects the community's talent, spirit, and pride. Fans can see Elijah Martin and the rest of the team at the inaugural home match on April 5th 2025. Get your tickets at www.avaltafc.com.

