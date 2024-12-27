Stavros Zarokostas Re-Signs with One Knoxville for 2025
December 27, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC News Release
Stavros Zarokostas has re-signed with One Knoxville for the 2025 season. Stavros joined One Knox midway through the 2024 season and made an immediate impact, grabbing both a goal and an assist in just his second appearance.
"[I] can't wait to get back to work with the guys and build on last year." said Stavros.
Stavros Zarokostas saw 13 appearances in 2024 and became an integral part of One Knox's attack in the second half of last season; something he'll look to keep going in the coming season.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from December 27, 2024
- Stavros Zarokostas Re-Signs with One Knoxville for 2025 - One Knoxville SC
- English Midfielder Aiden Mesias Returns to Forward Madison FC for 2025 Season - Forward Madison FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent One Knoxville SC Stories
- Stavros Zarokostas Re-Signs with One Knoxville for 2025
- Gio Calixtro to Stay with One Knoxville for 2025
- Stuart Ritchie to Stay with One Knoxville for 2025
- Callum Johnson Re-Signs with One Knox for the 2025 Season
- Jordan Skelton Re-Signs with One Knoxville for the 2025 Season