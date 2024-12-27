Stavros Zarokostas Re-Signs with One Knoxville for 2025

December 27, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







Stavros Zarokostas has re-signed with One Knoxville for the 2025 season. Stavros joined One Knox midway through the 2024 season and made an immediate impact, grabbing both a goal and an assist in just his second appearance.

"[I] can't wait to get back to work with the guys and build on last year." said Stavros.

Stavros Zarokostas saw 13 appearances in 2024 and became an integral part of One Knox's attack in the second half of last season; something he'll look to keep going in the coming season.

