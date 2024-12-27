English Midfielder Aiden Mesias Returns to Forward Madison FC for 2025 Season

December 27, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC is excited to announce the return of Londoner, Aiden Mesias, for the upcoming 2025 season, pending league and federation approval. After an impressive performance in the 2024 campaign, Mesias will continue to be a key figure in the team's midfield, bringing vision, precision, and attacking flair to the squad.

In 2024, Mesias played in just 14 matches before being sidelined by injury. In those few matches, he contributed four goals and consistently delivered top-tier performances for the Flamingos on both sides of the pitch. His remarkable passing accuracy of 93.2% was the highest on the team, showcasing his ability to control the tempo of the game and connect plays with unparalleled finesse.

"We're very excited to have Aiden back in the squad for 2025," said Head Coach & Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "He's a talented midfielder with one-v-one ability and final product who fits into our culture and identity on and off the field."

"I'm so excited to come back," said Mesias. "Everyone says that three is the magic number, so hopefully year three at Madison will be filled with even more laughter, more love and more success!" Mesias will look to come back stronger than ever and build off of the success of the 2024 campaign as the Flamingos hunt for a trophy and title in 2025.

While many players would be in low spirits after injury took them off the pitch, Mesias used the time to connect with fans. During several home matches where he was unable to play, Aiden could be found in the supporter's section helping lead songs and start chants to add to the stellar matchday atmosphere at Breese Stevens Field.

Mesias spent the majority of his youth career with EFL Championship team, Queens Park Rangers, in London. His professional career began in 2019 when he signed with USL Championship team, Hartford Athletic, before joining German team, SSV Ulm, in 2022. Mesias finally found his way to Madison where he signed with the Flamingos in January of 2023.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from December 27, 2024

English Midfielder Aiden Mesias Returns to Forward Madison FC for 2025 Season - Forward Madison FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.