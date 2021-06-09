Texas Rangers Select Contract of Round Rock Express RHP Spencer Patton

ROUND ROCK, Texas - After a red-hot start to the 2021 season, Round Rock Express RHP Spencer Patton is heading back to the Major Leagues as the Texas Rangers selected the righty's contract on Wednesday. Patton is expected to be in uniform for the Rangers' 1:05 p.m. contest against the San Francisco Giants today in Arlington.

Patton raced out to a 2-0 start with a perfect 0.00 ERA through his first 11 relief appearances with the Express this season. The Urbana, Illinois native allowed just six hits and six walks while tallying 12 strikeouts in 12.0 shutout innings with the E-Train. He also converted all four save opportunities he faced in 2021, all while holding opponents to a paltry .154 average.

This season marks Patton's third with the Express as the hurler previously suited up for Round Rock in both 2014 and 2015, where he combined to go 3-1 with a 2.30 ERA (11 ER/43.0 IP), 61 strikeouts, 12 walks and 15 saves across 41 total relief appearances. His 19 career saves are currently the sixth-most for any Round Rock pitcher in the organization's history.

Patton is seeking a return to The Show for the first time since 2016, where he logged 16 games for the Chicago Cubs, going 1-1 with a 5.48 ERA (13 ER/21.1 IP) and 22 strikeouts. He also totaled 36 games with the Rangers from 2014-2015, amassing a 1-2 record to go along with a 6.80 ERA (25 ER/33.1 IP) and 36 punchouts. On September 4, 2014, Patton became the 97th different Express player to make his Major League debut after pitching for the E-Train.

The 33-year-old reliever spent the last four seasons with Yokohama in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball before returning stateside and joining the Express this year. With the BayStars, Patton compiled a 12-9 record with a 3.69 ERA (84 ER/204.2 IP) in 218 total games, including a start, over his four seasons.

