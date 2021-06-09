Tacoma Takes Series Finale, Bees Take Series

June 9, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees closed out their series in Tacoma on Tuesday night with a 7-3 loss to the Rainiers. Jake Gatewood gave the Bees a 1-0 lead in the second inning on his eighth home run of the season, but Tacoma came roaring back with one run in the third, three in the fourth and three more in the fifth to take control of the game. Salt Lake would score a run in the seventh, as Michael Stefanic walked, moved to third on a double by Scott Schebler and scored on a wild pitch. Matt Thaiss closed out the scoring with a solo homer in the eighth, his seventh of the year.

Bees starter Thomas Pannone (2-3) took the loss, as he went four and one-third innings and allowed seven runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Salt Lake relievers A.J. Ramos, Aaron Slegers and Jose Quijada combined to throw three and two-third scoreless innings. Thaiss led the Bees with two hits and one run batted in, while Schebler also had two hits. Despite the loss, the Bees won the series by taking three out of the five games that were played.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from June 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.