Salt Lake Bees Host Albuquerque Isotopes for Six Game Series

SALT LAKE CITY -The Salt Lake Bees return to Smith's Ballpark on Thursday, June 10 to host a six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes (Triple-A Colorado Rockies). Smith's Ballpark is open to full capacity and tickets for all home games are available at www.slbees.com.

Below are game times, activities and community nights happening at Smith's Ballpark during the homestand.

Thursday, June 10 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:35 p.m.

- Budweiser Thirsty Thursday with $3 drinks.

Friday, June 11 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, June 12 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, June 13 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes, 1:05 p.m.

- Safe in the SUNday presented by University of Utah Health.

Monday, June 14 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:35 p.m.

- Smith's Family Night. Fans can purchase four tickets for $20 on slbees.com and hot dogs are $1 each.

Tuesday, June 15 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:35 p.m.

- Series finale vs. Albuquerque

The Bees are returning from a road-trip to Tacoma where the team won three of five games. Salt Lake outfielder Jo Adell leads Minor League Baseball with 15 home runs on the season. The Bees pitching staff leads Triple-A West with a 4.15 ERA in the month of June. This series is the only visit to Salt Lake for the Isotopes. The two teams will meet in Albuquerque from July 29 to August 3.

