Skeeters to Open Homestand against Round Rock Express

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters open a six-game homestand against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday night at Constellation Field.

It will be the first-ever trip to Constellation Field for Round Rock (Triple A affiliate of the Texas Rangers). It's also Round Rock's only trip to Constellation Field in 2021.

Below is the Skeeters promotional lineup for the upcoming homestand:

7:05 p.m., Thursday, June 10

Lance McCullers Jr. - The Houston Astros right-hander is set to begin a Major League Rehab Assignment with the Skeeters and is scheduled to start Thursday's game.

Hops & Hot Dogs - Fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs as well as $2 domestic drafts and sodas.

Teacher Appreciation - The Skeeters are offering one complimentary ticket in Constellation Field's lower seating bowl for all teachers who provide proof of ID at the Regions Bank Ticket Office.

7:05 p.m., Friday, June 11

Fireworks Friday (presented by Victory Solar) - Each Friday home game at Constellation Field will feature postgame fireworks

6:05 p.m., Saturday, June 12

Parrothead Night - The Skeeters will be holding their annual Parrothead Night, with Skeeters-themed Parrothead jerseys given away to the first 1,500 fans in attendance (presented by Texas Direct Auto). A Jimmy Buffett tribute band will also be performing inside Constellation Field prior to the game.

Jersey Auction - The Skeeters will be wearing the Parrothead jerseys as well, and the game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off online through Live Source. The bidding is already open and can be accessed. Proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit Candlelighters.

6:05 p.m., Sunday, June 13

Sunday Funday - Kids get to run the bases following every Sunday home game at Constellation Field (presented by Dr. Larry Caldwell, DDS).

Dog Days of Summer (presented by Hollywood Feed) - Fans can bring their dogs out to Constellation Field to watch the Skeeters take on the Express. Dogs will only be permitted in the grassland seating area and a signed waiver will be required upon entry.

7:05 p.m., Monday, June 14

My Hero Monday (presented by Smart Financial Credit Union) - A discounted ticket will be offered to members of the military (active and retired) as well as first responders. Proof of ID is required to obtain the discounted ticket.

Margarita Monday - Fans can purchase $5 full-sized margaritas.

7:05 p.m., Tuesday, June 15

Coca-Cola Family Four-Pack - Available only on Tuesdays at Constellation Field, this ticket package includes four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for just $72.

Single-game Skeeters tickets are on sale through the month of June. People can visit sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets to purchase their tickets today. The Skeeters increased to maximum stadium capacity for the remainder of the season. Additionally, in alignment with CDC guidelines, the Skeeters and all other Houston Astros-owned minor league affiliating are no longer enforcing masks for fans that are fully vaccinated to enter the stadium. Fans that are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to continue to wear masks.

