Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site Game Notes - vs Kansas City

April 28, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express News Release







STARTING PITCHERS:

Royals: LHP Daniel Lynch (1-0, 1.69) | Rangers: RHP Drew Anderson (0-2, 9.00)

OUT OF THE 'PEN:

Scheduled to pitch for the Rangers after starter RHP Drew Anderson, in no particular order, are RHP Joe Barlow, RHP Jake Lemoine, RHP Luis Ortiz, RHP Spencer Patton and RHP Nick Vincent.

KHRUSH COMES TO TOWN:

The Texas Rangers announced on Wednesday morning that 2018 MLB Home Run Leader Khris Davis has joined the Alternate Training Site roster on a Major League rehab assignment. He is scheduled to serve as the designated hitter in today's contest. The slugger has been sidelined with a left quad strain since April 1.

ALTERNATE TRAINING SITE:

Created during the cancelled 2020 Minor League Baseball season, the Alternate Training Site concept provides a secondary location within close geographic proximity to each Major League Baseball club for players to train and be ready to quickly and safely be called up if necessary. At MLB's request, the Alternate Training Site model will be implemented for the month of April after the start of the Triple-A baseball season was postponed until early May.

NEXT EXHIBITION GAME:

Sunday, May 2 | 6:05 p.m. | Houston Astros ATS at Texas Rangers ATS | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, TX

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from April 28, 2021

Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site Game Notes - vs Kansas City - Round Rock Express

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.