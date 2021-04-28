Royals Claim Alternate Training Site Series with 3-1 Win over Rangers

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Kansas City Royals rallied for a pair of runs in the top of the eighth inning to claim a 3-1 victory over the Texas Rangers in an Alternate Training Site pitcher's duel on Wednesday afternoon at Dell Diamond. Rangers RF Elier Hernandez provided Texas' only fireworks with a solo home run in the fifth inning.

Royals reliever RHP Gabe Speier picked up the win after holding the Rangers to a hit with a strikeout in 1.2 innings. On the losing side, Texas RHP Luis Ortiz gave up the two go-ahead runs on a hit and two walks in 0.2 innings of relief. Starter RHP Drew Anderson held Kansas City to two hits and a walk while recording a strikeout in 3.0 frames.

After three scoreless innings, the visitors jumped on the board in the fourth thanks to a towering Edward Olivares home run that clanked off the Home Run Porch in left field. Texas fired right back in the fifth to tie the game at one thanks to Hernandez' solo shot, a 400' laser to left field off Royals starter LHP Daniel Lynch. The lefty tossed 6.0 strong innings, holding Texas to a run on four hits while striking out eight.

Royals top prospect Bobby Witt, Jr. gave his team the win with a clutch base hit in the top of the eighth. LF Anderson Miller opened the frame with a walk but was erased at second on a Clay Dungan fielder's choice. Following a Kyle Isbel walk, Witt, Jr. lined a two-run double into right-center field, giving Kansas City the edge at 3-1.

The Rangers collected a pair of base hits in the final two frames but couldn't push any runs across as the Royals held on to claim the series two games to one.

