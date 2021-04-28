Skeeters Team Store Officially Open for In-Store Purchases

(SUGAR LAND, TX) - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced that the Texas Direct Auto Buzzzz Stop at Constellation Field is officially open for in-store purchases. The store will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.

New to the Texas Direct Auto Buzzzz Stop is the entire Skeeters New Era hat collection, a collection of Houston Astros merchandise and an assortment of novelty items. The new items will be available for online purchasing beginning next week by visiting the Skeeters official website.

The Skeeters are set to open their 2021 season - their first as the Triple A affiliate of the Houston Astros - on May 6, with a six-game road series against Albuquerque. Their home opener is scheduled for May 20 at Constellation Field vs. El Paso.

For updates and more information on the Skeeters, please visit sugarlandskeeters.com and follow the Skeeters on Facebook, Instagram (@sugarlandskeeters) and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters).

