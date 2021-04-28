Ramos doubles, Giants strike out nine in defeat

RF Heliot Ramos went 2-for-4 to lead the Giants offense, starting the rally in the two-run fourth inning. Ramos kicked off the inning with a first-pitch double down the left field line and scored on a C Chadwick Tromp single. Tromp took second on an errant throw by CF Buddy Reed and two batters later was plated on a sacrifice-fly by 3B Jason Krizan.

Oakland C Carlos Perez got the scoring started in the bottom of the first with a double off RHP Shun Yamaguchi to score 2B Jacob Wilson. The A's jumped on Yamaguchi for seven hits and five runs, but the right-hander did strike out four in five innings.

Giants relievers RHP Zack Littell, RHP Silvino Bracho, and LHP Jarlin Garcia all threw a scoreless inning of relief, with Bracho and Littell striking out two each.

A's 1B Francisco Peña launched his third home run at Sutter Health Park during the Alternate Site. He hit 16 home runs in 2019 for the River Cats.

Oakland starter RHP Brian Howard threw five innings and allowed four hits and just the two runs before making way for RHP Paul Blackburn, who struck out four in four scoreless innings.

The clubs will play four more scrimmages throughout the month of April, with three more taking place at the Giants Alternate Training Site here at Sutter Health Park, and the rest at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton, home to the Athletics Alternate Training Site. Next home game's first pitch is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. (PT) on Wednesday, April 28.

The River Cats will then kick off the 2021 season on May 6 with road series in Las Vegas and Oklahoma City before returning home to host the Reno Aces on May 20. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Due to local safety guidelines, Sutter Health Park's capacity has been reduced to encourage proper social distancing. Additionally, face coverings must be worn and all tickets must be purchased online as the Tri Counties Bank Ticket Office will not be open. Fans can guarantee seats for the 2021 regular season by purchasing a membership plan at rivercats.com,by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), or emailing tickets@rivercats.com.

