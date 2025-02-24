Texas Legends Waive Guard Matt Norman

February 24, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends have waived guard Matt Norman, the team announced today.

Norman, who was acquired by the Legends via the available player pool on Feb. 20th and appeared in two games for the Legends.

Additionally, forward Phillip Wheeler is set to return after missing the last two games while representing the Puerto Rican national team in the FIBA AmeriCup 2025 Qualifier.

