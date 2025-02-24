Gold Secures Redemption Win against Blue Coats 121-117

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Gold (10-12) fought down to the wire to earn a victory over the Delaware Blue Coats (8-15) 121-117. The Gold gained control of the game early in the second quarter, extending their lead by 16 points. In the final quarter of the game the Blue Coats played aggressively under the basket with over 50% of their points being in the paint, but ultimately it was not enough to combat the Gold shooting. The team shot 91.7% from the free throw line and 47.3% from the field compared to 84.6% and 44.8% for the Blue Coats.

Three Gold players recorded double-doubles to secure tonight's victory. Two-Way player PJ Hall led the charge with 19 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 assists. Will Richardson had a stand out game recording 18 points, 14 assists and 3 rebounds. Charles Bediako played aggressively in the paint recording 14 points, 15 rebounds and 2 assists. Two-Way player Trey Alexander was, once again, the lead scorer for the Gold tonight recording 23 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds. Jaylin Williams also had a high scoring game of 20 points and 3 rebounds and Tevian Jones came off the bench to record 18 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists.

Jarron Cumberland played well offensively for the Blue Coats with 38 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Isaiah Mobley had 27 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists and Judah Mintz recorded a double-double for the Blue Coats with 16 points, 12 assists and 4 rebounds. Two-Way player Alex Reese also recorded points in the double digits with 10 points, 7 assists and 3 assists.

The Gold will be back at Van Andel Arena tomorrow, February 25th at 7pm to face-off against the Cleveland Charge. Fans can watch the game live on ESPN+.

For media-related inquires and interview requests, contact Brittney DeLand at bwhitefield@nbagrandrapids.com or 248-563-8736. For more information on the Grand Rapids Gold, visit www.nbagrandrapids.com.

