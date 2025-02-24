Hustle Wrap up Home Stand with Win over Celtics

February 24, 2025

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (10-9), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, concluded a three-game home stand with a 115-107 win over the Maine Celtics (14-10) to snap the Celtics' eight-game winning streak.

Cam Spencer led the Hustle with 25 points and six assists. DJ Steward totaled 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Armando Bacot registered 15 points and 10 rebounds. Miles Norris scored 14 points. Malachi Smith added 13 points off the bench. Yuki Kawamura dished out nine assists.

JD Davison paced the Celtics with 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Tristan Enaruna added 16 points off the bench. Jay Scrubb and Kameron Warrens scored 14 points each. Hason Ward totaled 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Memphis opened the game on a 21-9 run and led by as many as 17 in the first half. Maine fought back to tie the game at 81 in the third quarter. The Hustle responded with a 16-5 run to extend their lead back out to double-digits as they held on for the win.

The Hustle scored 37 points off turnovers. Memphis shot 39.1 percent from beyond the arc, making 18 3-pointers, and limiting the Celtics to 16.7 percent from deep. Maine outrebounded Memphis 52-42 and scored 64 points in the paint.

The Hustle tip-off a three-game road trip on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m. CT with a matchup against the Stockton Kings at Adventist Health Arena.

