Texas Celebration Night Takes Center Stage this Week

May 26, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release

FRISCO, Texas - A night dedicated to celebrating the greatness of Texas is just part of another great homestand at Dr Pepper Ballpark, running Tuesday, May 28-Sunday, June 2.

Texas Celebration Night is coming Friday, May 31. Two-step your way to the park for an evening full of tributes to the Lone Star State. Plus, come dressed for the occasion by taking advantage of a special offer, featuring one game ticket and one Tumbleweed TexStyles t-shirt for just $20. Limited inventory remains, so call (972) 334-1927 to secure your package today.

Additionally, the always-popular Princess and Pirates Night will take place Sunday, June 2. Kids are invited to come dressed as their favorite princess or pirate, and the first 500 kids 12 & younger will receive a free crown or sword.

In addition to these great nights, the homestand includes another set of back-to-back fireworks shows to start the weekend, with the latest installation of Fireworks Friday and Sky-Lit Saturday, presented by Lexus. A full rundown of the homestand is listed below.

Tuesday, May 28 vs. Amarillo - 7:05 p.m.

Half Off For Hunger: Fans who bring canned food items to donate will receive half off select seats.

Wednesday, May 29 vs. Amarillo - 7:05 p.m.

Texas Chili Company Weiner Wednesday, presented by Aaron's Furniture: Hot dogs are just $1 all game.

Thursday, May 30 vs. Amarillo - 7:05 p.m.

Teacher Appreciation Night

Deep Ellum Brewing Party @ The Yard: Be part of the BIGGEST party in North Texas, which includes $1 beers, a live DJ and a great social scene. Tickets start at just $10 and fans can upgrade their party by taking it to the lazy river for just $25 (fans 21 & older only).

Thirsty Thursday: Quench your thirst with $1 domestic draft beers, $2 craft and imports, and $1 Dr Pepper products from 6-8 p.m.

Kids run the bases after the game

Friday, May 31 vs. Corpus Christi - 7:05 p.m.

Texas Celebration Night

Fireworks Friday, presented by Whataburger: Watch fireworks from the field after the game

Saturday, June 1 vs. Corpus Christi - 7:05 p.m.

Sky-Lit Saturday, presented by Lexus: Watch fireworks from the field after the game

Sunday, June 2 vs. Amarillo - 6:05 p.m.

Princess and Pirates Night: An annual favorite for kids and their families, kids are invited to come dressed as their favorite princesses and pirates. Plus, the first 500 kids 12 & younger will take home a crown or sword.

Kids Sunday Funday: Play catch on the field from 5:00-5:30 and enjoy our new Kids Zone throughout the game. Riders Kids Club members get a free ticket to all Sunday home games.

Kids run the bases after the game

Sunday's game airs live on Fox Sports Southwest

Single-game tickets, season ticket memberships and group hospitality packages are all on-sale for the remainder of the 2019 season, which runs through August 25. For more information about the 2019 season, visit RidersBaseball.com or call (972) 731-9200.

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

