Naturals Snap Streak, Blank Tulsa, 4-0

TULSA, Okla. - Left-hander, J.C. Cloney and a quartet of relievers blanked the Tulsa Drillers at ONEOK Field on Sunday night by a final of 4-0. The victory snapped the Naturals' six-game losing streak and eight-game road losing skid and gives the club its 20th victory of the season.

Northwest Arkansas (20-29) started on the offensive in the third inning against right-hander, Dustin May. May (2-4, 3.83) walked catcher, Meibrys Viloria on five pitches, with four directed toward the upper-body of the Naturals' catcher. Kort Peterson singled up the middle to put men at the edges for a DJ Burt sacrifice fly to break the scoreless tie.

The next batter, Khalil Lee, doubled down the leftfield line - his ninth of the season - and Gabriel Cancel shot a May breaking-ball inside the first base bag for a two-run single, giving him his 35th and 36th runs batted in on the season.

Cloney (1-0, 3.12) settled in and got some great defensive help. Zach McKinstry led off the inning with a triple and attempted to stretch it into a home run; but the relay to the plate by Lee, Cancel and Viloria with the tag, kept the Drillers off the board.

Lee struck again in the fifth inning, cutting down Carlos Rincon at second base attempting to stretch a single into a double. Cloney worked five innings in his first start since May 6 and allowed four runs, three walks and four strikeouts to pick up his first Double-A victory.

Right-hander, Grant Gavin worked through a bases-loaded jam in the sixth and Peterson added to the Naturals' lead in the seventh. On a 2-0 pitch from reliever, Nolan Long, Peterson drove a high-drive to right-center over the four-foot high wall for his fourth home run of the season, giving the Naturals' a 4-0 lead.

Yunior Marte and Franco Terrero worked perfect seventh and eighth innings, respectively with Marte striking out two. Gabe Speier pitched the ninth and worked around a walk and a base hit.

Peterson led the offense with two hits in four at-bats with two runs scored. Taylor Featherston added a triple in the contest, his third of the season.

The victory gives the Naturals' the edge in the overall season-series 4-3 and is the second shutout of the season. Northwest Arkansas shutout the Springfield Cardinals, 1-0, on April 19 for the first one.

The Naturals will enjoy the off-day on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 before getting back to Arvest Ballpark to begin a three-game homestand against the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners) on Tuesday, May 28.

Right-hander, Gerson Garabito (2-3, 4.22 ERA) will take the mound against left-hander, Ricardo Sanchez (2-3, 3.74 ERA) for the Travelers.

First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. with the Indigo Sky Casino Pregame Show beginning at 6:45 with the "Voice of the Naturals," Benjamin Kelly on 92.1-FM, the Ticket and the Naturals Radio Network.

