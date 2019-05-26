Riders Strike out 14 in Loss to Hooks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Four Riders pitchers combined to strike out 14 Hooks hitters in a 9-1 loss to Corpus Christi Sunday.

SYNOPSIS

* Reliever Yoel Espinal highlighted the strikeout barrage, retiring all eight batters he faced to quell the Hooks bats after Corpus Christi scored six early runs.

* Andretty Cordero plated the lone Riders run with an RBI single in the sixth.

NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Yoel Espinal: 2 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0ER, 0 BB, 7 K

* Walker Weickel: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

* Andretty Cordero: 1-for-4, RBI

NEWS AND NOTES

* Frisco's 14 strikeouts were the club's second-best total this season (15, 4/18 vs. Midland).

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders vs. Amarillo, Tuesday, 7:05 pm

LHP Joe Palumbo (0-0, 3.64) vs. RHP Miguel Diaz (2-0, 5.17)

Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

