Riders Strike out 14 in Loss to Hooks
May 26, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Four Riders pitchers combined to strike out 14 Hooks hitters in a 9-1 loss to Corpus Christi Sunday.
SYNOPSIS
* Reliever Yoel Espinal highlighted the strikeout barrage, retiring all eight batters he faced to quell the Hooks bats after Corpus Christi scored six early runs.
* Andretty Cordero plated the lone Riders run with an RBI single in the sixth.
NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS
* Yoel Espinal: 2 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0ER, 0 BB, 7 K
* Walker Weickel: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
* Andretty Cordero: 1-for-4, RBI
NEWS AND NOTES
* Frisco's 14 strikeouts were the club's second-best total this season (15, 4/18 vs. Midland).
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders vs. Amarillo, Tuesday, 7:05 pm
LHP Joe Palumbo (0-0, 3.64) vs. RHP Miguel Diaz (2-0, 5.17)
Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
Images from this story
|
Frisco RoughRiders pitcher Yoel Espinal
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from May 26, 2019
- Riders Strike out 14 in Loss to Hooks - Frisco RoughRiders
- Sod Poodles Never Say Die, Complete Eight-Run Comeback over RockHounds to Win 13-8 and Complete Sweep - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Travs Take Sunday Matinee from Cards, 6-3 - Springfield Cardinals
- Travs Down Cards to Take Series - Arkansas Travelers
- Texas Celebration Night Takes Center Stage this Week - Frisco RoughRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.