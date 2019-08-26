Tenth-Inning Single Sends Nuts to 4-3 Loss

VISALIA, CA. - A strong start and an early lead were not enough in the Modesto Nuts' ten-inning, 4-3 walk-off loss to the Visalia Rawhide on Monday afternoon at Recreation Park.

Steve Moyers posted a strong start for the Nuts (60-73; 30-33) in the four-game series finale. With the loss, the Nuts split the four-game series with the Rawhide (81-48; 37-26). With the Giants scheduled to play a 7:10 p.m. game, the Nuts fall 1.0 GB of the final playoff spot.

Moyers surrendered a lead-off single in the bottom of the first. That runner was caught trying to steal second as the lefty retired 12 straight. The only run he allowed crossed the plate when Yoel Yanqui successfully completed a straight steal of home with two outs in the fifth. Moyers worked six frames striking out six with no walks and only three hits.

Against Shumpei Yoshikawa, the Nuts struck in the first inning. Julio Rodriguez tripled with one out. He scored on Jake Scheiner's sac fly. Rodriguez added a RBI single in the fifth. Jack Larsen put the Nuts in front by three with a solo home run. Larsen recorded two hits on the afternoon.

In the seventh inning, the Rawhide tied the game against Nuts' reliever Bernie Martinez. Luis Basabe singled to start the inning. Eduardo Diaz followed with a game-tying two-run homer to right.

In the top of the tenth, the Nuts did not score against Breckin Williams (W, 6-1). After two scoreless innings, Ray Kerr (L, 3-7) started his third inning by striking out the first two batters in the top of the tenth. The third hitter, Anfernee Grier, smashed a one-hop single past third to bring in the winning run.

The Nuts start their final home stand of the regular season on Tuesday night. The first game of a three-game set with the Ports is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

