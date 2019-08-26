Hutchison Leads Shutout in 7-0 Win

VISALIA, CA. - Four home runs helped power the Modesto Nuts to a 7-0 victory over the Visalia Rawhide on Sunday night at Recreation Park.

The Nuts (60-72; 30-32) offense got things started right away against Rawhide (80-48; 26-26) starter Justin Vernia (L, 7-3). Jose Caballero doubled on the first pitch of the game. Julio Rodriguez singled him home on the second pitch of the night. David Sheaffer smacked a solo home run to lead off the second inning. Joe Rizzo connected on his tenth home run of the season with two outs in the second inning. Vernia lasted five innings allowing four runs on six hits.

Austin Hutchison (W, 5-11) struck out a season-high nine over five shutout innings. Dayesion Arias fired two perfect innings with three strikeouts. Collin Kober had a perfect eighth inning. Scott Boches worked around a pair of walks in the ninth.

Caballero reached base three times with a pair of walks and a RBI. Ariel Sandoval smoked a solo home run in the sixth, one of his two hits. Jake Scheiner smacked an opposite field two-run homer in the seventh inning.

The Nuts eye a four-game series victory in the finale on Monday afternoon. First pitch is at 1:00 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 12:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

