Giants Hand Ports Lopsided 15-1 Loss

August 26, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release





STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports suffered their largest margin of defeat on Sunday night at Banner Island Ballpark. The San Jose Giants scored 15 runs on 18 hits, both season highs for a Stockton opponent, as the Giants cruised to a 15-1 win in the third game of the series. With the win, the Giants increased their lead over Stockton in the Wild Card standings to a game-and-a-half.

Sandro Fabian came up to start the game in the top of the first and, in a scary moment, was hit above his left eye by Ports starter Brady Feigl (5-11). Fabian walked under his own power to a cart that came to take him off the field and Shane Matheny was inserted as the pinch-runner. Feigl's next pitch was hit out to left field by Diego Rincones to give the Giants a 2-0 lead.

Feigl would not make it through the second inning as he gave up three straight singles with one out, the last one to Rincones that drove in Kyle McPherson and stretched the San Jose lead to 3-0. Two batters later, Courtney Hawkins hit his first of three homers on the night, a three-run blast to make it a 6-0 game. After giving up a triple to Heath Quinn, Feigl was lifted for Nick Highberger who gave up an RBI single to Dalton Combs to make it a 7-0 game.

Feigl suffered the loss, going 1 2/3 innings and allowing seven runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out two.

Stockton's lone run of the night came in the bottom of the second when Robert Mullen came up with runners at second and third and nobody out and hit a sac-fly to center to make it 7-1. It was the lone run allowed by the Giants and thus their starter Matt Frisbee (9-8), who earned the win after going five innings and allowing six hits while striking out five.

Highberger gave up a solo home run to Matheny in the third, his first of two on the night, that stretched the Giants lead to 8-1. It was the lone run allowed by Highberger in two-thirds of an inning of work.

Will Gilbert took over for Stockton midway through the third and, in the fourth, gave up a grand slam to Matheny that took the Giants lead to 12-1. Gilbert allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits in 1 2/3 innings of work.

Jake Bray came on to work the fifth and gave up a leadoff homer to Hawkins, who went 5-for-6 with three home runs and six RBI's. It was the only run allowed by Bray in his lone inning of work.

San Jose added an RBI single in the seventh by Hawkins and a Hawkins solo homer in the ninth off Nico Giarratano, who moved from left field to the mound to pitch the final frame.

Stockton's offense was quiet down the stretch as John Gavin worked three scoreless innings for San Jose beginning in the sixth and Camilo Doval worked a scoreless ninth to close out the contest.

The Ports and Giants wrap up their four-game series with Stockton's final regular season home game on Monday night at Banner Island Ballpark. Mitchell Jordan (10-7, 4.61 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by San Jose right-hander Jose Marte (3-8, 5.89 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. PDT.

