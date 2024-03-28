Team Announces 2024 Roster of Interns
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Ahead of the 2024 Fort Wayne TinCaps season, the team is proud to introduce this year's internship class.
See names and positions below.
Interns work in a variety of departments, including video production; marketing; community engagement; grounds crew; ticket sales; hospitality; merchandise; and broadcasting and media relations.
Of the 35 full-time front office staff members the TinCaps have, more than half started with the team as an intern or part-time team member.
"Just as Minor League Baseball helps to develop the future of Major League Baseball, our internship program helps develop future stars in the sports industry," said TinCaps Vice President Brent Harring, who co-leads the team's internship program with Austin Allen.
Alumni of the TinCaps internship program have gone on to not only work at Parkview Field, but throughout the sports industry, including with other MLB and MiLB teams.
TinCaps interns are primarily college students or recent graduates. They come from not only Northeast Indiana, but several different states, even spanning outside the Midwest.
Each fall, the team begins its search for interns for the following season. This past October, the TinCaps hosted Minor League Baseball's Midwest Career Fair, in partnership with TeamWork Online.
This year's class is already hard at work with Opening Day at Parkview Field approaching on Tuesday, April 9 (6:35pm) versus the Cleveland Guardians-affiliated Lake County Captains.
Tickets to all 66 TinCaps home games start at just $7 and can be purchased online at TinCaps.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office. The team's promotional schedule includes more than 30 postgame fireworks nights, celebrity appearances, theme nights, bobbleheads, and more.
The TinCaps initially begin their 15th anniversary season on the road April 5 against the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate).
2024 Fort Wayne TinCaps Internship Class
Video Production: Nic Barta
Hometown: Moneta, VA
College: Radford / George Mason
Fast Fact: Experience with the Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Commanders, Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Florence Y'alls (Frontier League), and Charleston Dirty Birds (Atlantic League)
Ticket Office: Thane Creager
Hometown: North Manchester
College: Indiana
Fast Fact: Worked in Parkview Field's Ticket Office last summer and has been an assistant varsity basketball coach for Peru High School
Broadcasting / Media Relations: Jack Gordon
Hometown: Manlius, NY
College: Syracuse
Fast Fact: Covered Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas and has previously called games for the Brewster Whitecaps (Cape Cod Baseball League) and the Utica Blue Sox (Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League)
Hospitality: Jason Harris
Hometown: Stockbridge, GA
College: Manchester
Fast Fact: Sprinter on the track and field team
Video Production: Connor Jackson
Hometown: Fort Wayne
College: Saint Francis
Fast Fact: Competes in cross country and track
Hospitality: Philip Leung
Hometown: Elkhart / Chicago
College: Northern Illinois
Fast Fact: Has experience working for the Chicago Steel (US Hockey League), the Schaumburg Boomers(Frontier League), and NIU athletics
Marketing / Merchandise: Riley Lucas
Hometown: Sherwood, OH
College: Bowling Green
Fast Fact: Has previously interned for The Ripken Experience and MLB Players Alumni Association
Ticket Office: Brendon Mark
Hometown: South Bend
College: Indiana Tech
Fast Fact: Collegiate wrestler
Ticket Office: Sam Martindale
Hometown: North Manchester
College: Indiana
Fast Fact: Worked in Parkview Field's Ticket Office last summer and has also spent many summers umpiring youth baseball
Hospitality: Katherine Nagle
Hometown: Muncie
College: Purdue University
Fast Fact: For the Boilermakers, has worked as a manager for the volleyball team and an event manager for gameday operations
Marketing: Javon Sanders
Hometown: Sewell, NJ
College: Indiana Tech
Fast Fact: Has worked on the team's Promo Crew in recent seasons and competes in track and field (2nd place at the 2024 NAIA Indoor National Championship in the 60-meter hurdles)
Merchandise: Seth Smarelli
Hometown: Fishers
College: Hanover
Fast Fact: Played football and also worked in the equipment room, while also working in the Team Store for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians
Food and Beverage / Commissary: Arjay Thomson
Hometown: St. Mary's, Ontario
College: Indiana Tech
Fast Fact: Competing in sprints and jumps on track and field team
