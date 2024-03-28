Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: Opening Week

March 28, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The 2024 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season starts next week with Fan Fest, the Welcome Home Banquet, and three games against the Peoria Chiefs. Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium is the host of all the events with your chance to welcome new manager Victor Estevez and his team to Northeastern Wisconsin!

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3 at Noon; Neuroscience Group presents Fan Fest; Rummage Sale: This annual event begins at noon with free parking and free admission. There is a rummage sale in the Fox Club from noon until 5:00pm with 50% discounts on game-used items, team apparel, jerseys, and one-of-a-kind collectibles. Watch the team practice on the field at 12:30 and scrimmage at 2:00pm. Rediscover Timber Rattlers baseball with your first look at this year's team.

THURSDAY, APRIL 4 at 5:30pm; Welcome Home Banquet presented by Fox Communities Credit Union: There will be a social hour, autographs, dinner, and a program featuring a Q & A session with the 2024 team and Cam Castro, Milwaukee Brewers Vice President - Player Development. Dinner includes a salad, old fashioned chicken breast, garlic beurre noisette beef chateau with cheddar & chive mashed potatoes, and roasted beans and carrots. Dessert is a rum-soaked pound cake with caramel apples, and whipped cream. There is also a children's option of fruit cup, chicken tenders, and fries available to those aged twelve and younger. Reservations must be made in advance at this link.

FRIDAY, APRIL 5 at 6:40pm - OPENING NIGHT; MLB Network Can Coozie Giveaway; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: The 2024 Midwest League season opens with the Timber Rattlers hosting the Peoria Chiefs. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a can coozie courtesy of MLB Network. Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the game.

SATURDAY, APRIL 6 at 1:10pm; Princess Day with Pregame Tea Party; Dash for Cash; Family Day; Postgame Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: Bring your princess for the VIP Tea Party prior to the game to meet and sing along with storybook princesses from 10:15am until 11:30am. Hurry. Space is limited and tickets for the Tea Party are available here. Area teachers will participate in our Dash for Cash prior to the start of the game. Don't miss this school FUNdraiser! Stay after the game and children ages twelve and under run the bases courtesy of Meijer.

SUNDAY, APRIL 7 at 1:10pm; Cocomelon Day; Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan; Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka; Pregame Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen; Postgame Autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards: Characters from Cocomelon are available to meet fans at this game by purchasing a special ticket package. Guarantee a photo with them along with a Brown Bag Lunch Voucher and tickets to the final game of this homestand at this link. Fans will be allowed on the outfield from noon to 12:30pm to play catch prior to this game courtesy of TruGreen. Bring your favorite canine to the game for our first Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka. A free seat has been set aside on the left field berm for your pup. During the game, Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their new 2024 Brewers-themed jerseys and caps as part of our first Brewers Sunday from 107.5 The Fan of the season. Players will be available for autographs with fans in a postgame autograph session courtesy of Fox Cities Cards, too.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, flex packages, and individual game tickets for the 2024 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Ticket Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

